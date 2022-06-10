Defense Ministers of Ukraine and Germany discuss package of military assistance
Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov discussed with German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht a package of military assistance to Ukraine from Germany.
"Had a productive VTC meeting with the Federal Minister of Defence of Germany Christine Lambrecht. We discussed the substance of the upcoming security assistance package from Germany to Ukraine. Eagerly awaiting the pledged support. Thanks for standing with Ukraine, " Reznikov said on Twitter Thursday night.