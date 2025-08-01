Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:23 01.08.2025

Almost 20,000 Russian soldiers die in July in ridiculous war with Ukraine – Trump

1 min read
Almost 20,000 Russian soldiers die in July in ridiculous war with Ukraine – Trump

US President Donald Trump said that, according to US data, about 112,500 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine since the beginning of the year.

“I have just been informed that almost 20,000 Russian soldiers died this month in the ridiculous War with Ukraine. Russia has lost 112,500 soldiers since the beginning of the year. That is a lot of unnecessary DEATH!” Trump said on the Truth Social.

He noted that Ukraine had also suffered greatly.

“They have lost approximately 8,000 soldiers since January 1, 2025, and that number does not include their missing. Ukraine has also lost civilians, but in smaller numbers, as Russian rockets crash into Kyiv, and other Ukrainian locales,” Trump said.

“This is a War that should have never happened — This is Biden’s War, not “TRUMP’s.” I’m just here to see if I can stop it!” the US President summed up.

Tags: #losses #trump #russia

