Mathernová: Return of institutional independence of NABU, SAPO is important not only for Ukraine, but also for EU

Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová welcomed the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of a bill that returns institutional independence to anti-corruption structures.

"This week something important happened – not only for Ukraine, but also for the trust between Ukraine and its closest partner, the European Union. The Verkhovna Rada - Ukrainian Parliament - approved with an overwhelming majority President Zelenskyy's proposal that returns institutional independence to the anti-corruption institutions NABU and SAPO that was disrupted just a week earlier. This law came about thanks to the synergy among three key factors: the civic voice of mostly Gen Z from the squares, intense and challenging behind-the-scenes negotiations far from the cameras, and the ability of leaders to show self-reflection in the interest of their country," Mathernová said on Facebook.

She recalled that when these two institutions were attacked early last week, it was not only civil society that opposed it.

"Ukraine's partners did as well. Diplomacy in such moments is quiet but persistent. I was there. And I will never stop being grateful for that opportunity. Because here, friends, European history is being written. It took a great deal of effort, persuasion, and creative solutions. And it was worth it," she said.

The ambassador said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team in the Verkhovna Rada deserve recognition for stepping back, listening to criticism, proposing a new law and ensuring its unhindered adoption, and all political forces for the unanimous vote in favor - 331:0.

"Ukraine today needs institutions its people can trust. The European Union needs a partner it can trust and rely on. This week, we moved closer to both goals. But the journey is far from over. One day, I might reflect more about these moments. Perhaps in a book that will, however, not be just about politics and diplomacy, but about people, emotions, strengths and vulnerabilities of societies. About the individuals and nations who defend our shared values every single day," Mathernová said.