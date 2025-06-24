Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:00 24.06.2025

Zelenskyy stresses importance of defense solidarity in Dutch parliament so that no one has to deal with Russia alone

2 min read

Russia is planning attacks against NATO countries and to counter them, defense solidarity is needed so that no country is left alone with Russian aggression, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted during his address to the Senate and House of Representatives of the Dutch Parliament on Tuesday.

"Our intelligence and your intelligence and European intelligence say that Russia is planning potentially devastating attacks against NATO territory. We must be honest about what types of operations these could be and what hatred they demonstrate... For decades, Russia has been building networks in other countries to prepare for subversion and destabilization," Zelenskyy said during his address.

He said Russia "has never respected any alliances and has always betrayed its so-called partners," but still builds ties "with bloody regimes" and with their help "improves its ability to kill." "That's why solidarity in defense is so important so that no one else has to deal with them alone," the Ukrainian head of state said.

According to him, "it's not just a matter of protecting Ukraine now – it's much more."

"Russia has no right to invest in terror or destruction in any country. Russia has no right to threaten to transfer nuclear weapons to any regime in the world, including the regime in Tehran, or any other that wants to support its madness with the power of nuclear explosions. Understanding what needs to be done begins with understanding what you can't do. This is where the true boundaries of the security of others begin, and freedom truly begins," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #solidarity #zelenskyy #defense

MORE ABOUT

18:59 24.06.2025
Maximum isolation of Russia, cap oil price to $30 per barrel are necessary to end war – Zelenskyy

Maximum isolation of Russia, cap oil price to $30 per barrel are necessary to end war – Zelenskyy

17:18 24.06.2025
Russia incapable of producing ballistic missiles without components from other countries - Zelenskyy

Russia incapable of producing ballistic missiles without components from other countries - Zelenskyy

16:01 24.06.2025
Ukraine's defense production potential has exceeded $35 billion – Zelenskyy

Ukraine's defense production potential has exceeded $35 billion – Zelenskyy

12:46 24.06.2025
Zelenskyy to meet with leaders of European Group of Five, NATO Secretary General at summit

Zelenskyy to meet with leaders of European Group of Five, NATO Secretary General at summit

11:20 24.06.2025
Zelenskyy plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit

Zelenskyy plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit

20:38 23.06.2025
Zelenskyy discusses further support with speakers of House of Commons, House of Lords of UK Parliament

Zelenskyy discusses further support with speakers of House of Commons, House of Lords of UK Parliament

20:33 23.06.2025
Yermak believes Zelenskyy should run for second term after war

Yermak believes Zelenskyy should run for second term after war

19:00 23.06.2025
Zelenskyy, Starmer to discuss development of joint defense projects

Zelenskyy, Starmer to discuss development of joint defense projects

18:43 23.06.2025
Zelenskyy to speak at PACE meeting on Wed

Zelenskyy to speak at PACE meeting on Wed

10:58 23.06.2025
Zelenskyy reports being on visit to UK today

Zelenskyy reports being on visit to UK today

HOT NEWS

Death toll of Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region rises to 17, 200 injured – prosecutor's office

Maximum isolation of Russia, cap oil price to $30 per barrel are necessary to end war – Zelenskyy

Denmark allocates 500 mln kroner to launch Ukrainian defense production on its territory - Umerov

Death toll in Dnipro rises to 15, 174 injured – regional administration

HACC to choose preventive measure for Chernyshov on June 25

LATEST

Death toll of Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region rises to 17, 200 injured – prosecutor's office

Denmark allocates 500 mln kroner to launch Ukrainian defense production on its territory - Umerov

Death toll in Dnipro rises to 15, 174 injured – regional administration

HACC to choose preventive measure for Chernyshov on June 25

Intelligence Agency, MFA evacuate 31 Ukrainian citizens from Iran

AFU General Staff: Pokrovsk axis accounts for more than a third of all attacks

Poroshenko delivered equipment to air defence units and military training centres in Lviv region

Number of injured in Dnipro increases to 153 people, 12 in serious condition – Regional military administration

Over 6,000 people need to be evacuated on Kupyansk axis – Regional military administration

Russian shelling of Dnipro kills 8, injures 84 – Regional military administration

AD
AD