Zelenskyy stresses importance of defense solidarity in Dutch parliament so that no one has to deal with Russia alone

Russia is planning attacks against NATO countries and to counter them, defense solidarity is needed so that no country is left alone with Russian aggression, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted during his address to the Senate and House of Representatives of the Dutch Parliament on Tuesday.

"Our intelligence and your intelligence and European intelligence say that Russia is planning potentially devastating attacks against NATO territory. We must be honest about what types of operations these could be and what hatred they demonstrate... For decades, Russia has been building networks in other countries to prepare for subversion and destabilization," Zelenskyy said during his address.

He said Russia "has never respected any alliances and has always betrayed its so-called partners," but still builds ties "with bloody regimes" and with their help "improves its ability to kill." "That's why solidarity in defense is so important so that no one else has to deal with them alone," the Ukrainian head of state said.

According to him, "it's not just a matter of protecting Ukraine now – it's much more."

"Russia has no right to invest in terror or destruction in any country. Russia has no right to threaten to transfer nuclear weapons to any regime in the world, including the regime in Tehran, or any other that wants to support its madness with the power of nuclear explosions. Understanding what needs to be done begins with understanding what you can't do. This is where the true boundaries of the security of others begin, and freedom truly begins," Zelenskyy said.