17:02 01.08.2025

Zelenskyy and Starmer discuss sanctions against Russia, cooperation with American partners

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, during which, among other things, they discussed Ukraine's defense needs, sanctions against Russia, and interaction with American partners.

“I spoke with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer. Keir expressed his condolences over the deaths of our people as a result of Russia’s attack on Kyiv. It was an absolutely vile and brutal missile and drone strike that took the lives of 31 people, including 5 children. Our conversation today focused on how to stop the killings, provide greater protection for our people, and force Russia to end this war,” Zelenskyy said on X Friday.

Zelenskyy noted that the parties also discussed the relevance of increasing the production of drones, especially interceptors. “There is a specific financial need, and we agreed to find a solution,” he added.

“We also talked about sanctions. Russia genuinely fears them, no matter how hard it pretends that it couldn’t care less. Sanctions are undoubtedly working – and there will be more. We are working with everyone on coordinated restrictive measures,” the President stressed.

According to Zelenskyy, he discussed with Starmer interaction with American partners, in particular coordination of steps with US President Donald Trump, and possible formats for peace talks at the leader level.

“We are also preparing for active diplomatic engagement with our partners in Europe and the United States. We aligned our positions ahead of upcoming international events,” he stressed. 

