Germany ready to pay for two Patriots, Norway for one, other countries also ready to help, waiting for manufacturer's readiness

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced agreements with Norway and Germany on the supply of three air defense systems and the manufacturer's readiness.

"We have a positive dialogue with President Trump on the Patriot systems. My request concerns 10 Patriot systems and the corresponding volume of missiles for these systems. Germany is ready to pay - I have agreements with them - two systems. Norway is ready to pay - I have bilateral agreements with the Prime Minister - one system." When we receive a clear answer from the manufacturer and from the various US options regarding dates, of course, we understand the cost, then other European partners will join in. This is the current scheme for financing the American Patriot systems,” he said at a briefing in Rome on Thursday.

Zelenskyy noted that it is his task to find the money, but there is already an understanding of where this funding will come from.