Elderly woman killed in enemy shelling of village in Kharkiv region

Law enforcement officers documented the aftermath of the shelling of the village of Lisna Stinka in Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region, which the Russian Armed Forces carried out at about 1:15 p.m. on Friday.

"A 75-year-old woman died," the press service of Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reported.

A pretrial investigation has been launched into the facts of war crimes (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).