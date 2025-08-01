Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:31 01.08.2025

Ukraine and Japan agree to launch regular mechanism for defense consultations – Yermak

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held a video conference with the Secretary General of the Secretariat for National Security Affairs of Japan, Chief Advisor to the Cabinet of Ministers of Japan Masataka Okano. Ukraine and Japan agreed to launch a regular mechanism for defense consultations.

"We see how the Russian Federation is transferring kamikaze drone technology like the Shahed-136 to Pyongyang, helping to launch their production, and exchanging missile developments. And the participation of the North Korean military in military operations against Ukraine no longer looks like fantasy - it is already reality. In this context, Ukraine and Japan have agreed to launch a regular mechanism for defense consultations. This means rapid exchange of information, coordination of positions, work on joint initiatives in the field of defense technologies," Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, Ukraine has something to offer in consultations, since it has experience in modern warfare, effective defense solutions and a modernized army, which is now fighting for the future of the world.

The parties also discussed the importance of increasing sanction pressure on countries sponsoring the war.

Yermak called on Japan to synchronize its sanctions policy with the latest EU and US restriction packages.

