Poland working on 48th and 49th aid packages for Ukraine – Sikorski

Poland is working on the 48th and 49th aid packages for Ukraine and plans to provide significant support for its defense capabilities this year, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said.

"We have discussed the 47th package of military aid and are working on the next two. Within the framework of packages 48 and 49, we plan to provide significant support to Ukraine's defense capabilities this year. I cannot discuss the details yet," Sikorski said during a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha in Poland.

According to Sikorski, experts from the two countries met to discuss the possibilities of joint use of funds from the SAFE program.

"We agreed to strengthen cooperation between our defense industries. In this regard, we have a lot to offer each other," the minister said.

He specifically emphasized that it is necessary to realize that the Russian shadow fleet threatens the entire ecosystem of the Baltic Sea.

As reported, on August 1, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha is visiting the Republic of Poland at the invitation of his Polish counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.