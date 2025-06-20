Zelenskyy announces increase in production of interceptors to increase protection against Shahed drones

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the domestic defense industry is working to increase the production of interceptor drones, which should increase protection against Russian strike drones.

"We are also working separately on interceptor drones, which should increase protection against Shaheds. Several of our domestic enterprises - and, accordingly, types of drones - are yielding results. We are working with partners for more tangible funding, and I am sure that this will happen. The production of interceptors is already increasing," Zelenskyy said during an evening address on Friday.