20:34 01.08.2025

Economy Ministry to appoint Dpty Minister for Water Resources and Irrigation

The newly merged Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture plans to actively address the issue of irrigation and aims to resolve this issue as effectively as possible through the merger, as land reclamation and water use are no longer divided between the two ministries, Minister Oleksiy Sobolev has said.

"My new deputy will soon be appointed, who will take care of water resources, and this will constitute 80% of his duties," he said on Facebook following several meetings.

In his opinion, adding the environmental direction to the agricultural direction will allow more projects to be implemented.

Sobolev also believes that the unification of the ministries will increase the effectiveness of European integration negotiations in the agricultural sector, which affect three of the six chapters, and should also contribute to the acceleration of the opening of new markets, since agricultural products account for 60% of all Ukrainian exports.

