Due to enemy shelling at Sumy station, Kharkiv-Uzhgorod train damaged, passengers safe – Ukrzaliznytsia

Due to enemy shelling at Sumy train station, the Kharkiv-Uzhgorod train was damaged, the windows were damaged, the passengers were safe, after they were transferred to other cars, the train resumed its movement, now it is moving on schedule, the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

"Sumy is under enemy fire again. The aftermath of the strikes is also at the Sumy railway station. The windows on train No. 45 Kharkiv-Uzhgorod are damaged," the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia said.

It is reported that the passengers of the train were not injured, the railroaders promptly transferred them to other cars. The train continues to run on schedule.

