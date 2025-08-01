Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:02 01.08.2025

Due to enemy shelling at Sumy station, Kharkiv-Uzhgorod train damaged, passengers safe – Ukrzaliznytsia

1 min read

Due to enemy shelling at Sumy train station, the Kharkiv-Uzhgorod train was damaged, the windows were damaged, the passengers were safe, after they were transferred to other cars, the train resumed its movement, now it is moving on schedule, the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

"Sumy is under enemy fire again. The aftermath of the strikes is also at the Sumy railway station. The windows on train No. 45 Kharkiv-Uzhgorod are damaged," the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia said.

It is reported that the passengers of the train were not injured, the railroaders promptly transferred them to other cars. The train continues to run on schedule.

It is reported that the train passengers were not injured, the railway workers quickly transferred them to other cars. The train continues to move according to schedule.

Tags: #shelling #station #sumy

MORE ABOUT

20:39 01.08.2025
Elderly woman killed in enemy shelling of village in Kharkiv region

Elderly woman killed in enemy shelling of village in Kharkiv region

09:42 01.08.2025
One killed, one wounded as result of shelling of Zaporizhia district — authorities

One killed, one wounded as result of shelling of Zaporizhia district — authorities

15:06 30.07.2025
New Russian attack hits Sumy administration building, leaving casualties

New Russian attack hits Sumy administration building, leaving casualties

12:38 30.07.2025
One person killed, four injured in Donetsk region due to shelling by occupiers – SES

One person killed, four injured in Donetsk region due to shelling by occupiers – SES

11:16 30.07.2025
Death toll in Novoplatonivka, Kharkiv region, increases to six

Death toll in Novoplatonivka, Kharkiv region, increases to six

16:59 26.07.2025
Russian drone damages Sumy Regional Military Administration building

Russian drone damages Sumy Regional Military Administration building

13:08 26.07.2025
Authorities: 66-year-old man dies in Nikopol region due to artillery shelling

Authorities: 66-year-old man dies in Nikopol region due to artillery shelling

11:02 26.07.2025
Authorities: 21-year-old victim of nighttime mass attack dies in Dnipro hospital

Authorities: 21-year-old victim of nighttime mass attack dies in Dnipro hospital

16:06 25.07.2025
At least 2 killed, 6 injured in enemy shelling of Donetsk region

At least 2 killed, 6 injured in enemy shelling of Donetsk region

13:07 25.07.2025
IAEA experts at Zaporizhia NPP continue to hear daily shooting, explosions

IAEA experts at Zaporizhia NPP continue to hear daily shooting, explosions

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy and Starmer discuss sanctions against Russia, cooperation with American partners

Zelenskyy: Ukraine once again confirms its readiness to meet with Russia at leaders’ level at any time

Five children killed in yesterday's Russian strike in Kyiv – Zelenskyy

So far, 31 people die as result of Russian attack on Kyiv on Thursday night – authorities

Three people die as result of yesterday's Russian strike on Kramatorsk – authorities

LATEST

Cabinet appoints Nekrasov, Yukhymchuk as Dpty Energy Ministers, Zubovych as Dpty Economy Minister

Trump orders nuclear submarines to be deployed 'in appropriate regions' over Medvedev's statements

Zelenskyy discusses work with partners with govt members

Mathernová: Return of institutional independence of NABU, SAPO is important not only for Ukraine, but also for EU

Poland working on 48th and 49th aid packages for Ukraine – Sikorski

Economy Ministry to appoint Dpty Minister for Water Resources and Irrigation

Ukraine and Japan agree to launch regular mechanism for defense consultations – Yermak

Almost 20,000 Russian soldiers die in July in ridiculous war with Ukraine – Trump

Ukrainian companies produce 1.7 mln drones in 2024 against 1,200 in 2022

Rutte welcomes Germany's decision to provide Ukraine with two additional Patriot systems

AD
AD