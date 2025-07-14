Zelenskyy intends to nominate Shmyhal for Defense Minister post – address

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the experience of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will be useful in the position of Minister of Defense.

"The colossal experience of Denys Shmyhal will definitely be useful in the position of Minister of Defense of Ukraine, it is in this area that the country's resources are currently at their maximum, the tasks are at their maximum, and there is a lot of responsibility," he said in an evening address.