Trump orders nuclear submarines to be deployed 'in appropriate regions' over Medvedev's statements

US President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines in response to Dmitry Medvedev's statements.

“Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances,” he added.

Trump did not specify where exactly the submarines would be deployed.