Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:38 22.07.2025

Shmyhal: Ukraine needs at least $120 bln for defense in 2026

2 min read
Shmyhal: Ukraine needs at least $120 bln for defense in 2026
Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

During a meeting of heads of foreign diplomatic institutions, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal outlined the country's defense strategic goals and priorities.

"More Ukrainian weapons — 50% should be purchased in Ukraine. More foreign enterprises ready to cooperate with Ukraine and work in Ukraine. More supplies of weapons and non-lethal assistance, which can also be provided by neutral countries. Special focus — on new supplies of the most effective means of protecting our sky, in particular those capable of shooting down ballistic targets. Additional funding is needed for the development of Ukrainian industry — in particular, for production of FPV drones, long-range drones and interceptors," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday morning.

The minister stressed the country's readiness to "share unique combat experience, technologies and innovations with partners."

"We suggest that allies create joint ventures, transfer licenses and open production in partner countries. During the war, such products will be aimed at the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and in the future will strengthen our partners," Shmyhal wrote.

According to him, next year the country "will need at least $120 billion for defense."

"We are working with other countries to attract half of this amount with the support of allies. We are already conducting substantive negotiations with EU and NATO members," the minister noted.

Tags: #shmyhal #defense

MORE ABOUT

14:04 22.07.2025
Defense ministers of Ukraine and Romania discuss training of Ukrainian military and pilots

Defense ministers of Ukraine and Romania discuss training of Ukrainian military and pilots

17:39 21.07.2025
Shmyhal, Pistorius discuss Ukraine's financial, military needs, incl strengthening air defense, expanding drone production

Shmyhal, Pistorius discuss Ukraine's financial, military needs, incl strengthening air defense, expanding drone production

16:31 21.07.2025
Shmyhal holds his first talk with his British counterpart after being appointed defense minister

Shmyhal holds his first talk with his British counterpart after being appointed defense minister

16:22 21.07.2025
Ukraine needs $6 bln to close this year's arms procurement deficit - Shmyhal

Ukraine needs $6 bln to close this year's arms procurement deficit - Shmyhal

15:20 21.07.2025
Shmyhal at Ramstein calls for urgent purchase of US weapons for Ukraine, especially Patriot systems and missiles

Shmyhal at Ramstein calls for urgent purchase of US weapons for Ukraine, especially Patriot systems and missiles

14:30 21.07.2025
Shmyhal plans to intensify work of defense ministry in three key areas

Shmyhal plans to intensify work of defense ministry in three key areas

15:32 19.07.2025
Shmyhal and Fedorov aim to scale up anti-Shahed technologies

Shmyhal and Fedorov aim to scale up anti-Shahed technologies

17:43 18.07.2025
Shmyhal meets with Syrsky, Hnatov: Preparing new deliveries of weapons for our defenders

Shmyhal meets with Syrsky, Hnatov: Preparing new deliveries of weapons for our defenders

16:35 18.07.2025
Defense Minister Shmyhal holds first meeting with deputies

Defense Minister Shmyhal holds first meeting with deputies

16:55 17.07.2025
Rada appoints Shmyhal as Minister of Defense

Rada appoints Shmyhal as Minister of Defense

HOT NEWS

SAPO head on bill adopted by Rada: This is the end of independent work of two anti-corruption institutions

NABU Director: We ask President to veto the bill that destroys independence of anti-corruption bodies

Threat now being created to our country's Euro-Atlantic aspirations - NABU Director

NABU director: anti-corruption infrastructure destroyed by votes of 263 MPs

Umerov to lead delegation for talks with Russian side – Zelenskyy

LATEST

SAPO head on bill adopted by Rada: This is the end of independent work of two anti-corruption institutions

NABU Director: We ask President to veto the bill that destroys independence of anti-corruption bodies

Threat now being created to our country's Euro-Atlantic aspirations - NABU Director

NABU director: anti-corruption infrastructure destroyed by votes of 263 MPs

Several stages of swaps expected to implement agreements of second meeting in Istanbul – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian Red Cross helping eliminate consequences of Russian air attacks in Sumy and Odesa

Demand from foreigners for premium-class housing in Ukraine gradually recovering – developers

In Donetsk region, 528 people, incl seven children, evacuated from front line – authorities

EVA plans to open 10 compact stores by year end

Bill № 12414 carries direct threat to loss of independence of SAPO and NABU – statement by anti-corruption bodies

AD
AD