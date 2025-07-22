Shmyhal: Ukraine needs at least $120 bln for defense in 2026

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

During a meeting of heads of foreign diplomatic institutions, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal outlined the country's defense strategic goals and priorities.

"More Ukrainian weapons — 50% should be purchased in Ukraine. More foreign enterprises ready to cooperate with Ukraine and work in Ukraine. More supplies of weapons and non-lethal assistance, which can also be provided by neutral countries. Special focus — on new supplies of the most effective means of protecting our sky, in particular those capable of shooting down ballistic targets. Additional funding is needed for the development of Ukrainian industry — in particular, for production of FPV drones, long-range drones and interceptors," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday morning.

The minister stressed the country's readiness to "share unique combat experience, technologies and innovations with partners."

"We suggest that allies create joint ventures, transfer licenses and open production in partner countries. During the war, such products will be aimed at the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and in the future will strengthen our partners," Shmyhal wrote.

According to him, next year the country "will need at least $120 billion for defense."

"We are working with other countries to attract half of this amount with the support of allies. We are already conducting substantive negotiations with EU and NATO members," the minister noted.