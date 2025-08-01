Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:04 01.08.2025

Zelenskyy: Ukraine once again confirms its readiness to meet with Russia at leaders’ level at any time

2 min read
Ukraine is ready to meet with Russia at the level of leaders at any time, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“We have heard the statements coming out of Russia. If these are signals of a genuine willingness to end the war with dignity and establish a truly lasting peace – and not merely an attempt to buy more time for war or delay sanctions – then Ukraine once again reaffirms its readiness to meet at the level of leaders at any time,” Zelenskyy said on X Friday.

Zelenskyy also thanked US President Donald Trump for his efforts to end Russia's war and stop the killings.

“We see and support President Trump’s efforts to end Russia’s war, to stop the killing, and to achieve a dignified and lasting peace. We are grateful to everyone around the world who supports peace efforts and helps us protect lives,” the President stressed.

At the same time, he noted that the decision to end the war lies with the Russian side.

“We understand who makes the decisions in Russia and who must end this war. The whole world understands this too. Ukraine calls for moving beyond the exchange of statements and technical-level meetings to talks between leaders. The United States has proposed this. Ukraine has supported it. What is needed is Russia’s readiness,” the head of the Ukrainian state stressed.

