Three people die as result of yesterday's Russian strike on Kramatorsk – authorities

Photo: https://t.me/VadymFilashkin/

The number of deaths as a result of a Russian strike on a residential building in Kramatorsk (Donetsk region) on Thursday afternoon increased to three people, another 10 people were injured, people may still be under the rubble, head of Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin reported on Friday morning.

"The number of victims in Kramatorsk has increased to three dead and 10 injured. People may still be under the rubble of a 5-story building, the search and rescue operation is ongoing," he wrote on Telegram.

According to information, at least 30 houses and 13 cars were damaged as a result of the strike.

Two deaths were previously reported.