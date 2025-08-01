Cabinet appoints Nekrasov, Yukhymchuk as Dpty Energy Ministers, Zubovych as Dpty Economy Minister

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Artem Nekrasov as First Deputy Energy Minister, Olha Yukhymchuk as Deputy Minister of Energy for European Integration and Ihor Zubovych as Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.

As reported by representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in the Telegram channel, the relevant decision was made at a government meeting on Friday.

Prior to the appointment, Nekrasov was First Deputy Director of SOE Guaranteed Buyer.

Yukhymchuk worked as Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine for European Integration.

Zubovych held the position of Head of the State Environmental Inspectorate of the South-Western District and Acting Head of the Inspectorate.

Among other things, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Yulia Zaichenko as First Deputy Head of the State Agency of Ukraine "PlayCity and Oleksandr Subotenko was temporarily assigned the duties of Head of the State Environmental Inspectorate.

The government dismissed Andriy Chesnokov from the position of Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.