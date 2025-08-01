Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:20 01.08.2025

Five children killed in yesterday's Russian strike in Kyiv – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Five children killed in yesterday's Russian strike in Kyiv – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

As a result of the strike carried out by the Russians on the night of July 31, five children died in Kyiv, the youngest child was 2 years old, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, based on the results of the report by Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

"In Kyiv, emergency restoration works are ongoing at the sites affected by yesterday’s attack. All search and rescue operations have already been completed. Unfortunately, as of now, 31 people have been confirmed dead, including 5 children. The youngest was just two years old. My condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday.

In addition, 159 people are known to have been injured, including 16 children.

Zelenskyy stressed that such a vile attack by the Russian Federation shows the need for additional pressure on Moscow and sanctions.

"No matter how much the Kremlin denies their effectiveness, sanctions do work – and they must be strengthened. They must target everything that enables such attacks to continue. It is also crucial that the world does not remain silent about them. I thank everyone who has supported our people. We value the fact that President Trump, European leaders, and other partners clearly see what is happening and condemn Russia," the president noted.

In total, in July, the Russians used more than 5,100 guided aerial bombs, more than 3,800 Shaheds, almost 260 missiles of various types, of which 128 were ballistic, against Ukraine.

"This can only be stopped through joint efforts – by America, Europe, and other global actors. Every engagement matters. Every day matters. I thank everyone who is helping Ukraine," the president concluded.

Tags: #strike #zelenskyy #died

MORE ABOUT

11:06 01.08.2025
So far, 31 people die as result of Russian attack on Kyiv on Thursday night – authorities

So far, 31 people die as result of Russian attack on Kyiv on Thursday night – authorities

10:33 01.08.2025
Three people die as result of yesterday's Russian strike on Kramatorsk – authorities

Three people die as result of yesterday's Russian strike on Kramatorsk – authorities

09:26 01.08.2025
Woman dies as result of shelling of Kherson – authorities

Woman dies as result of shelling of Kherson – authorities

20:43 31.07.2025
Zelenskyy expects military ombudsman institution to be able to fully operate soon

Zelenskyy expects military ombudsman institution to be able to fully operate soon

20:32 31.07.2025
Ukrainian units defending their positions in Chasiv Yar – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian units defending their positions in Chasiv Yar – Zelenskyy

17:33 31.07.2025
Death toll in Kyiv after Russian air strike rises to 11 – State Emergency Service

Death toll in Kyiv after Russian air strike rises to 11 – State Emergency Service

16:31 31.07.2025
Russian strike kills 1, wounds 11 in Kramatorsk – Donetsk official

Russian strike kills 1, wounds 11 in Kramatorsk – Donetsk official

15:54 31.07.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on restoring independence of NABU, SAPO

Zelenskyy signs law on restoring independence of NABU, SAPO

15:31 31.07.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on adequate budget funding for defense expenditures

Zelenskyy signs law on adequate budget funding for defense expenditures

14:44 31.07.2025
Zelenskyy calls on OSCE conference participants to confiscate Russian assets, not just freeze them

Zelenskyy calls on OSCE conference participants to confiscate Russian assets, not just freeze them

HOT NEWS

So far, 31 people die as result of Russian attack on Kyiv on Thursday night – authorities

Three people die as result of yesterday's Russian strike on Kramatorsk – authorities

Woman dies as result of shelling of Kherson – authorities

Another body recovered from rubble in Sviatoshynsky district of Kyiv, death toll rises to 28 – SES

Ukrainian units defending their positions in Chasiv Yar – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Ukraine initiates emergency meeting of UN Security Council due to Russian attack – Sybiha

Ukraine’s MFA responds to reports of Nicaragua's support for Russian occupation policy

US Senate Committee supports $1 bln for Ukraine in defense budget bill – media

Antimonopoly Committee fines Ukraine's 2 largest pharma distributors UAH 4.8 bln

Trump announces his intention to impose sanctions against Russia after 10-day period

US Senators propose bill on new aid to Ukraine for over $50 bln – media

One killed, one wounded as result of shelling of Zaporizhia district — authorities

Ukrainian Helicopters donated over UAH 12 million worth of aid to the Armed Forces

Another body recovered from rubble in Sviatoshynsky district of Kyiv, death toll rises to 28 – SES

Ukrzaliznytsia increases passenger traffic by 1.2% in H1 2025

AD
AD