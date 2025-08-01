Five children killed in yesterday's Russian strike in Kyiv – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

As a result of the strike carried out by the Russians on the night of July 31, five children died in Kyiv, the youngest child was 2 years old, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, based on the results of the report by Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

"In Kyiv, emergency restoration works are ongoing at the sites affected by yesterday’s attack. All search and rescue operations have already been completed. Unfortunately, as of now, 31 people have been confirmed dead, including 5 children. The youngest was just two years old. My condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday.

In addition, 159 people are known to have been injured, including 16 children.

Zelenskyy stressed that such a vile attack by the Russian Federation shows the need for additional pressure on Moscow and sanctions.

"No matter how much the Kremlin denies their effectiveness, sanctions do work – and they must be strengthened. They must target everything that enables such attacks to continue. It is also crucial that the world does not remain silent about them. I thank everyone who has supported our people. We value the fact that President Trump, European leaders, and other partners clearly see what is happening and condemn Russia," the president noted.

In total, in July, the Russians used more than 5,100 guided aerial bombs, more than 3,800 Shaheds, almost 260 missiles of various types, of which 128 were ballistic, against Ukraine.

"This can only be stopped through joint efforts – by America, Europe, and other global actors. Every engagement matters. Every day matters. I thank everyone who is helping Ukraine," the president concluded.