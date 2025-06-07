Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:21 07.06.2025

French Defense minister announces joint drone production in Ukraine

1 min read
French Defense minister announces joint drone production in Ukraine

A French car manufacturer, in cooperation with a French small or medium-sized defense enterprise (SME), will launch drone production in Ukraine, French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu announced during a broadcast on LCI, as reported by Le Monde.

"We're starting an entirely new partnership, where a major French car manufacturer – I won't name it, as it's up to the company to make the announcement – will team up with a French defense SME to equip production lines in Ukraine, enabling drone manufacturing," Lecornu said.

According to him, the drones will be produced for the Ukrainian Armed Forces but could also be used by the French military. "We, too, will benefit – our own armed forces will be able to conduct tactical and operational training that reflects the realities of the conflict in Ukraine," he added.

The minister emphasized that Ukrainians have extensive experience with drones: "Ukrainians are ahead of us in terms of conceptualizing drones and especially in developing the surrounding doctrine."

As reported, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has discussed the involvement of French companies in drone production for Ukraine's Armed Forces with Minister Lecornu.

Tags: #enterprise #lecornu #defense

MORE ABOUT

20:10 03.06.2025
Yermak, Kellogg discuss importance of sanctions against Russia

Yermak, Kellogg discuss importance of sanctions against Russia

20:38 30.05.2025
Senator Graham expects Ukraine-USA business relations to be directed to defense sector

Senator Graham expects Ukraine-USA business relations to be directed to defense sector

20:40 28.05.2025
Dutch Defence Minister: At drone summit in Latvia, we will discuss how we can comprehensively support Ukraine

Dutch Defence Minister: At drone summit in Latvia, we will discuss how we can comprehensively support Ukraine

11:22 28.05.2025
Ukraine needs $30 bln to fully launch domestic defense production – Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs $30 bln to fully launch domestic defense production – Zelenskyy

12:27 27.05.2025
UK to allocate $3 bln from ERA initiative to strengthen Ukrainian defense

UK to allocate $3 bln from ERA initiative to strengthen Ukrainian defense

19:53 20.05.2025
Umerov: Together with partners, we developing ability to produce over 1 mln 155 mm shells annually

Umerov: Together with partners, we developing ability to produce over 1 mln 155 mm shells annually

19:40 09.05.2025
Palisa discusses increasing Ukraine's defense capability with Kubilius

Palisa discusses increasing Ukraine's defense capability with Kubilius

19:44 07.05.2025
Ukraine and Lithuania sign memo on strengthening cooperation in defense procurement

Ukraine and Lithuania sign memo on strengthening cooperation in defense procurement

19:53 17.04.2025
Domestic defense sector loaded at 60% of capabilities – Zelenskyy

Domestic defense sector loaded at 60% of capabilities – Zelenskyy

09:13 15.04.2025
UK transfers GBP 752 mln to Ukraine under ERA initiative – Shmyhal

UK transfers GBP 752 mln to Ukraine under ERA initiative – Shmyhal

HOT NEWS

Russian Su-35 fighter jet downed on Kursk front

Death toll in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv after night attacks rises to 3

Ukrzaliznytsia head announces enhanced security measures due to enemy's threats to stop railway

Hundreds of infrastructure facilities already built in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs progress in EU accession talks in 2025

LATEST

Canada allocates CAD 35 mln for military assistance to Ukraine

Three killed, one injured in Saturday shelling of Ukraine's Donetsk region

Russian Su-35 fighter jet downed on Kursk front

Russian forces occupy 2 villages in Ukraine's Sumy region – DeepState

MP Siumar claims Portnov first introduced basis for sanctions against Poroshenko back in 2019

Zelenskyy: Only Ukrainian weapons were used in operation targeting 4 Russian military airfields, drivers were unaware of it

Total 212 combat engagements recorded in 24 hours

Death toll from Russian overnight attack on Lutsk rises to 2

Russia launches combined attack on Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region: 2 women injured, infrastructure damaged

URCS joins emergency response efforts in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv after overnight Russian strike

AD
AD