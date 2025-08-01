Rutte welcomes Germany's decision to provide Ukraine with two additional Patriot systems

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte welcomed Germany's decision to provide Kyiv with two additional Patriot systems, saying it would help Ukraine protect its skies.

“I welcome Germany’s decision to provide two additional PATRIOT systems to Ukraine. This is great news and I welcome Germany‘s leadership! This will help ensure Ukraine is able to defend its skies, protect its people, and deter Russian aggression,” he said on X Friday.

As reported earlier in the day, Germany will initially provide additional Patriot launchers; Berlin will then transfer more systems over the next two to three months to bolster Ukraine's air defenses with additional Patriot batteries.

According to the German Ministry of Defense, thanks to the joint efforts of the partners, these systems, which will undergo repairs in the short and medium term, will be prepared for use in Ukraine and handed over in working condition. It was agreed with the US Department of Defense that in exchange Germany will be the first to receive the latest Patriot systems, produced in an accelerated manner. Financing will be provided by Germany.