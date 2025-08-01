Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:42 01.08.2025

Rutte welcomes Germany's decision to provide Ukraine with two additional Patriot systems

1 min read
Rutte welcomes Germany's decision to provide Ukraine with two additional Patriot systems

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte welcomed Germany's decision to provide Kyiv with two additional Patriot systems, saying it would help Ukraine protect its skies.

“I welcome Germany’s decision to provide two additional PATRIOT systems to Ukraine. This is great news and I welcome Germany‘s leadership! This will help ensure Ukraine is able to defend its skies, protect its people, and deter Russian aggression,” he said on X Friday.

As reported earlier in the day, Germany will initially provide additional Patriot launchers; Berlin will then transfer more systems over the next two to three months to bolster Ukraine's air defenses with additional Patriot batteries.

According to the German Ministry of Defense, thanks to the joint efforts of the partners, these systems, which will undergo repairs in the short and medium term, will be prepared for use in Ukraine and handed over in working condition. It was agreed with the US Department of Defense that in exchange Germany will be the first to receive the latest Patriot systems, produced in an accelerated manner. Financing will be provided by Germany.

Tags: #germany #patriot #rutte

MORE ABOUT

13:53 01.08.2025
Germany to transfer two more PATRIOT systems to Ukraine – Ministry of Defense

Germany to transfer two more PATRIOT systems to Ukraine – Ministry of Defense

14:58 29.07.2025
Shmyhal, Syrsky discuss with German reps strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities

Shmyhal, Syrsky discuss with German reps strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities

10:24 25.07.2025
Ukraine receives approval for three Patriot systems out of 10 required – Zelenskyy

Ukraine receives approval for three Patriot systems out of 10 required – Zelenskyy

19:54 24.07.2025
Zelenskyy invites Germany to join examination of bill on independence of anti-corruption bodies

Zelenskyy invites Germany to join examination of bill on independence of anti-corruption bodies

18:04 23.07.2025
Ukraine may not receive Patriots announced by Trump until spring 2026 – media

Ukraine may not receive Patriots announced by Trump until spring 2026 – media

11:15 22.07.2025
Norway ready to financially support Germany's initiative to transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine – media

Norway ready to financially support Germany's initiative to transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine – media

20:06 21.07.2025
Germany and USA close to concluding agreement on supply of Patriot systems to Ukraine

Germany and USA close to concluding agreement on supply of Patriot systems to Ukraine

18:55 21.07.2025
Germany and USA close to concluding agreement on supply of Patriot systems to Ukraine – media

Germany and USA close to concluding agreement on supply of Patriot systems to Ukraine – media

18:45 21.07.2025
NATO Secretary General at Ramstein: We continue to cooperate on purchasing American weapons for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General at Ramstein: We continue to cooperate on purchasing American weapons for Ukraine

14:22 21.07.2025
29th meeting in Ramstein format starts online

29th meeting in Ramstein format starts online

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy and Starmer discuss sanctions against Russia, cooperation with American partners

Zelenskyy: Ukraine once again confirms its readiness to meet with Russia at leaders’ level at any time

Five children killed in yesterday's Russian strike in Kyiv – Zelenskyy

So far, 31 people die as result of Russian attack on Kyiv on Thursday night – authorities

Three people die as result of yesterday's Russian strike on Kramatorsk – authorities

LATEST

Cabinet appoints Nekrasov, Yukhymchuk as Dpty Energy Ministers, Zubovych as Dpty Economy Minister

Trump orders nuclear submarines to be deployed 'in appropriate regions' over Medvedev's statements

Zelenskyy discusses work with partners with govt members

Mathernová: Return of institutional independence of NABU, SAPO is important not only for Ukraine, but also for EU

Poland working on 48th and 49th aid packages for Ukraine – Sikorski

Elderly woman killed in enemy shelling of village in Kharkiv region

Economy Ministry to appoint Dpty Minister for Water Resources and Irrigation

Ukraine and Japan agree to launch regular mechanism for defense consultations – Yermak

Almost 20,000 Russian soldiers die in July in ridiculous war with Ukraine – Trump

Due to enemy shelling at Sumy station, Kharkiv-Uzhgorod train damaged, passengers safe – Ukrzaliznytsia

AD
AD