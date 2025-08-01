Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:51 01.08.2025

Zelenskyy discusses work with partners with govt members

1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed work with partners, in particular financial issues, with members of the government.

"Today there were reports from our officials: Yulia Svyrydenko, the ministers of defense, economy, and finance. We discussed work with our partners - the decisions we make, financial issues. We are ensuring all aspects of sustainability for our country as needed," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Friday.

In addition, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko reported on the elimination of the consequences of Russian strikes.

