Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:15 22.07.2025

The Netherlands ready to make 'significant contribution' to Ukraine's additional air defense

2 min read
The Netherlands ready to make 'significant contribution' to Ukraine's additional air defense
Photo: https://www.defensie.nl/

Head of the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands Ruben Brekelmans confirmed his country's readiness to co-finance the supply of additional Patriot systems to Ukraine, and close consultations are currently underway with the United States and partners on this issue.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands following the results of the 29th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the Ramstein format) on Monday on the department's website.

During the meeting, Brekelmans noted the need to protect Ukraine from the "Russian air terror campaign." "Russia's goal is simple: to bring the unyielding Ukrainians to their knees. We cannot allow this. That is why we want to make a significant contribution to additional air defense for Ukraine. Much has already been done, but more is needed. Only by continuing our relentless and massive support for Ukraine and increasing pressure on Russia can we force Russia to the negotiating table," he said.

The Dutch Defense Ministry said it was currently in close and frequent consultations with the United States and other allies on the U.S. initiative to supply additional weapons systems, including air defense systems, in particular Patriot. It said the exact details of the Dutch contribution would be worked out in the near future. "We expect to be able to announce more about this soon," Brekelmans said.

The Dutch government has previously said it was important for all of Europe to contribute. "Ukraine is protecting the front line from Russian aggression for the whole of Europe. If Russia manages to break through, it will immediately pose a greater threat to the rest of Europe and NATO," Brekelmans said.

According to the Dutch Ministry of Defense, in addition to the full Patriot system, this country has also supplied 24 F-16 fighters and related ammunition and spare parts, several anti-aircraft guns and I-HAWK systems. The Netherlands is also supplying Ukraine with drone detection radars and naval vessels equipped with air defense systems.

As previously reported with reference to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Germany and the United States have reached an agreement on providing Ukraine with five Patriot air defense systems. According to media reports, Germany and the United States are close to a final agreement on the Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine.

