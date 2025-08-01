Ukrainian companies produce 1.7 mln drones in 2024 against 1,200 in 2022

The production of drones in Ukraine in 2024 reached 1.7 million units against 1,200 units in 2022, electronic warfare and radiological protection equipment reached 34,700 units against 53 units, the StateWatch analytical center said, citing consolidated data from defense agencies and Ukrainian enterprises.

"Drone production in Ukraine in 2024 reached 1.7 million units. According to the consolidated data of defense departments and Ukrainian enterprises, this is more than 1,400 times more than in 2022 (1,200 units). Also, electronic warfare (EW) and electronic reconnaissance (ER) equipment were produced last year in the amount of 34,700 units compared to 53 units in 2022," the StateWatch report, received by Interfax-Ukraine on Friday, reads.

However, as noted, these data do not take into account equipment manufactured in Ukraine on orders from charitable organizations, military units, city councils, etc. It is expected that in 2025 the Ukrainian defense sector has the capacity to produce more than 8 million units of UAVs and 385,800 EW and ER equipment.

StateWatch reports this with reference to the report of the Ministry of Strategic Industries (now liquidated) on the results of the implementation of a pilot project on defense procurement of unmanned systems, electronic warfare and active means of countering technical intelligence of domestic production. The report indicates a significant increase in the production of codified, approved for operation and adopted for service UAV, electronic warfare and electronic warfare products in Ukraine. In particular, in 2022, 1,200 units of the following nomenclature were manufactured: reconnaissance copters of class I (mini, small and medium range), deep-attack kamikaze aircraft, kamikaze attack copters/FPV. The following year, production increased to 415,030 units, and the model range was replenished with kamikaze attack aircraft with a range of up to 40 kilometers and reusable aircraft with a range of over 500 kilometers. During 2024, production increased threefold in volume – to 1.7 million, while this year they can potentially produce up to 8 million drones.

Among the manufacturers of ground robotic complexes (GRCs), five enterprises operated on the market in 2022, of which only three had ready-made prototypes of products. In particular, only one type of GRC was presented – logistics, of which only two units were manufactured during the year. In 2023, ten more companies were already operating among the manufacturers, and the number of devices reached 200 units. At the same time, the types of GRCs expanded: combat, miner/kamikaze and remotely controlled combat module were added. In 2024, the number of enterprises already numbered 30, which together produced 3,000 GRCs. Currently, there are more than 120 different products from 70 manufacturers, including more than 80 models certified and approved for purchase by state customers.

In addition, in 2022, manufacturers presented only tactical portable electronic warfare and electronic reconnaissance vehicles, and the production volume was only 53 units. However, in 2023, the number almost doubled to 98 units, and in 2024, to 34,400. The types of EW and ER have expanded from two to seven types from 2022. Currently, they produce: tactical and stationary systems, means for covering equipment and trenches, backpacks, portable, rifles and jamming units. For 2025, 385,800 units are forecast, plus two new types – a module and a strategic complex.

The now-liquidated Ministry of Strategic Industry noted that such production dynamics became possible thanks to a pilot project on the procurement of drones, electronic warfare and active means of countering technical intelligence. The project has been in operation since March 2023 under Cabinet Resolution No. 256 with the aim of improving the procedure for conducting defense procurement for defense needs, increasing the level of transparency and competitiveness of procedures, and supporting Ukrainian manufacturers. Financing was provided from the state budget, United24 funds, and other sources.

As StateWatch noted, the pilot project identified the following structural problems that need to be resolved: uncertainty regarding quality control standards; insufficient integration of simplified procedures into nationwide IT accounting systems; difficulty in transitioning from experimental operation to serial supply without additional regulatory support.

It is noted that in December 2024, the government officially enshrined the results of the experiment in permanent legislation. Now the simplified procedure for purchasing drones and electronic warfare equipment will be in effect permanently, not temporarily.