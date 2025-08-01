Interfax-Ukraine
11:06 01.08.2025

So far, 31 people die as result of Russian attack on Kyiv on Thursday night – authorities

The number of deaths as a result of yesterday's Russian strike on Kyiv has increased to 31 people, reported head of Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

"Search operations are still ongoing all night long. Currently, the dead are still being retrieved in Sviatoshynsky district. Rescuers have unblocked three more. So far, 31 people have died as a result of the Russian attack on the night of July 31," the head of Kyiv City Military Administration noted.

Earlier, 28 people were reported dead, of whom three were children. A total of 159 people were injured, including 16 children.

Tags: #kyiv #strike #deaths #tkachenko

