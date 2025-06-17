Instead of refuting individual elements of propaganda, we need to create holistic picture of the world, where enemy narratives lose their meaning - discussion on information defense

KYIV. June 17 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Russian information aggression aimed at Western audiences has demonstrated a qualitatively new level in recent months, trying to create an image of the so-called alternative Ukraine, radically different from the real situation, noted the chairman of the Ukrainian Security Club, head of the InfoLight.UA Research and Analytical Group Yuriy Honcharenko.

He said this during the panel discussion dubbed "Advance Truth Strategy (ATS) as an element of information defense: countering Russian influence and creating a positive image of Ukraine in Europe and the United States," which took place at the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Tuesday.

According to him, Vadym Novinsky's interview on Tucker Carlson's platform regarding "Ukraine's attack on 'Christian values'" is just one example of Moscow's use of media manipulation to exploit moral and value-based themes.

"Russian propaganda is systematically working to create a so-called alternative Ukraine - a constructed image of the country that is radically different from the real situation. This narrative is aimed at depriving our country of Western support, influencing not the elites, but voters directly. It is also a means to divide the Ukrainian diaspora and the international community, attracting some Ukrainians abroad to support ideas about the ‘illegitimacy’ of the current government in Ukraine and promoting the concept of ‘peace with Russia’ on terms favorable to the Kremlin," Honcharenko said.

He also emphasized that hostile representatives and their influencers are trying to form messages that deny the legitimacy of Ukrainian state institutions and undermine trust in them. In addition, they are actively attracting pseudo-Ukrainian politicians and public figures who advocate pro-Russian or compromise positions, using both the media and social networks to spread their ideas on a large scale. "This strategy is aimed at destabilizing Ukrainian unity, weakening international support and creating internal and external conflicts that make it difficult to resist Russian aggression," the expert added.

The coordinator of the initiative group for the creation of the Social-Military Movement, Oleksiy Ivashin, gave a detailed analysis of Novinsky’s interview and Vladimir Medinsky’s interview with Rick Sanchez as an example of the information threats that Russia creates.

As it is known, in May 2025, former MP Novinsky made statements about the alleged "persecution of Christians" in Ukraine and the authorities' attempt to "ban" Christianity. According to the expert, an adequate response to these and similar threats is not a constant denial of obvious lies, but a shift in focus from a factual discussion to an in-depth analysis and strategic disclosure of the manipulative structure. "In response to statements about ‘humane methods of war,’ we show a system of filtration camps, mass deportations, forced passports issuance. Each abstract thesis receives a specific visual embodiment of the horrors of the occupation," he emphasized.

"Instead of 'putting out the fires' of every fake or manipulation, we should produce large-scale, positive, strategic stories that set the context, shape identity, and make destructive narratives irrelevant or powerless. For example, instead of debunking every single propaganda myth, we should create a narrative about sustainability, independence, unity, and democratic values ​​that will inspire and consolidate society. This way, we control the process, set the tone and context in which we can act effectively and on our own terms," ​​says Honcharenko. According to him, instead of refuting individual elements of propaganda, we should create a holistic alternative picture of the world, where hostile narratives lose their meaning.

He also provided examples of key counter-narratives for American and European conservative audiences in the context of Russia’s use of the religious factor.

"Traditional values ​​are family, community and social cohesion, as opposed to imperialism and violence. Russia is substituting concepts: instead of protecting the family - militarization of children; instead of community - a totalitarian state; instead of cohesion - aggressive chauvinism. True traditional values ​​are based on love, mutual assistance and respect for human dignity. At the same time, it should be noted that the interests of Russians themselves are ignored, in particular the support of Kadyrov fighters who have actual impunity."

Thus, the determining factors for preserving statehood, sovereignty and national identity are coordination, broad cooperation and information defense. "Information defense is a key element of the concept of defense democracy, which provides for the protection of national interests not only in the military, but also in the information sphere. A society that is unable to effectively protect its information space risks losing the war for consciousness and values, even having an advantage on the battlefield," noted information influence specialist and information defense researcher Serhiy Demyanov.

Advance Truth Strategy is a comprehensive system of proactive response to information threats, which consists not only in responding to individual fakes or narratives, but in creating a holistic information ecosystem where enemy propaganda loses its effectiveness.

The full text of "Advance Truth Strategy (ATS) as an element of information defense: countering Russian influence and creating a positive image of Ukraine in Europe and the USA" will be published on the Ukrainian Security Club’s website and partner resources.

The discussion was organized by the Ukrainian Security Club, the Conservative Platform and the InfoLight.UA Research and Analytical Group with the support of the Hanns Seidel Foundation in Ukraine.