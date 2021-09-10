State Tourism Agency in Sept intends to carry out pilot launch of Kyiv-Kaniv route along Dnipro river

The State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine intends in the near future to conduct a pilot launch of the Kyiv-Kaniv river route along the Dnipro river on hydrofoils with the participation of a focus group, said head of the agency Maryana Oleskiv.

"According to the plan, it will be September 19. We will interview people: how much they are ready to pay for it, how comfortable they are. We recruited very different people in focus groups: both young people and those who work in large companies. This is the first stage to make detailed calculations and make a state program for the resumption of river transport," she said during a conversation with reporters on Friday.

Oleskiv also noted that Kaniv is a popular tourist destination in the country.

"In 2019, more people visited Kaniv and Shevchenko's grave than Chornobyl," the head of the agency emphasized.