Facts

15:06 10.09.2021

State Tourism Agency in Sept intends to carry out pilot launch of Kyiv-Kaniv route along Dnipro river

1 min read
State Tourism Agency in Sept intends to carry out pilot launch of Kyiv-Kaniv route along Dnipro river

The State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine intends in the near future to conduct a pilot launch of the Kyiv-Kaniv river route along the Dnipro river on hydrofoils with the participation of a focus group, said head of the agency Maryana Oleskiv.

"According to the plan, it will be September 19. We will interview people: how much they are ready to pay for it, how comfortable they are. We recruited very different people in focus groups: both young people and those who work in large companies. This is the first stage to make detailed calculations and make a state program for the resumption of river transport," she said during a conversation with reporters on Friday.

Oleskiv also noted that Kaniv is a popular tourist destination in the country.

"In 2019, more people visited Kaniv and Shevchenko's grave than Chornobyl," the head of the agency emphasized.

Tags: #dnipro #river
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:34 27.05.2021
Adoption of law on localization to be important incentive for investment - mayor of Dnipro

Adoption of law on localization to be important incentive for investment - mayor of Dnipro

12:03 27.05.2021
Not only city to benefit from international airport in Dnipro, but whole of Ukraine - Dnipro mayor

Not only city to benefit from international airport in Dnipro, but whole of Ukraine - Dnipro mayor

11:28 23.03.2021
Quarantine restrictions of 'red' zone introduced in Dnipro from March 25 – mayor

Quarantine restrictions of 'red' zone introduced in Dnipro from March 25 – mayor

11:40 04.01.2021
PrivatBank puts Pryozerny mall in Dnipro up for auction with initial price of UAH 518 mln

PrivatBank puts Pryozerny mall in Dnipro up for auction with initial price of UAH 518 mln

16:36 29.12.2020
Maritime Administration extends navigation on Dnipro until Jan 15, 2021

Maritime Administration extends navigation on Dnipro until Jan 15, 2021

10:39 23.11.2020
Filatov wins mayoral elections in Dnipro, gaining 78.75% of votes - exit poll

Filatov wins mayoral elections in Dnipro, gaining 78.75% of votes - exit poll

12:00 14.11.2020
Dnipro Mayor Filatov refuses to implement govt resolution on business work restrictions on weekends

Dnipro Mayor Filatov refuses to implement govt resolution on business work restrictions on weekends

21:53 25.10.2020
'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll in Dnipro: Proposition, Opposition Platform – For Life, Servant of the People, Civic Power, European Solidarity, Vilkul Bloc pass to city council

'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll in Dnipro: Proposition, Opposition Platform – For Life, Servant of the People, Civic Power, European Solidarity, Vilkul Bloc pass to city council

21:50 25.10.2020
'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll in Dnipro: Filatov gains 44.47%, Krasnov 14.44%, Vilkul 11.27%, Ryzhenko 10.6%, Nikitin 8.81%

'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll in Dnipro: Filatov gains 44.47%, Krasnov 14.44%, Vilkul 11.27%, Ryzhenko 10.6%, Nikitin 8.81%

15:36 16.09.2020
Work starts on building new terminal, runway at Dnipro airport

Work starts on building new terminal, runway at Dnipro airport

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky admits possibility of full-scale war with Russia, but this would be tragic mistake for Moscow

Ukraine reports 3,615 new COVID-19 cases, 76 related deaths in past 24 hours

159 Ukrainian citizens in Afghanistan want to return home – FM

Ukraine reports 3,663 new COVID-19 cases, 61 related deaths in past 24 hours

Rada does not support appeal to U.S. Congress to grant Ukraine bilateral status as major U.S. ally outside NATO

LATEST

Rada not obliged to wait for Venice Commission's decision on de-oligarchization bill for its consideration – Razumkov

Putin-Zelensky meeting will be complicated from all points of view – Kuchma

Kuleba: Ukraine actively shaping new architecture of regional, global security

Qatar Airways plane evacuates Ukrainian woman with child from Afghanistan – MFA

Zelensky admits possibility of full-scale war with Russia, but this would be tragic mistake for Moscow

World Bank Vice President Anna Bjerde to pay first official visit to Ukraine

Ukraine reports 3,615 new COVID-19 cases, 76 related deaths in past 24 hours

Appeal sent to Rada on appointment of early elections for Kryvy Rih mayor

Among world leaders, Ukrainians have best regard for Merkel, Biden, worst of all for Putin, Lukashenko

Poland opens borders for Ukrainians

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD