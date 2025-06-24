Russian shelling of Dnipro kills 8, injures 84 – Regional military administration

The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on the city of Dnipro has increased to 8 people, and the number of injured has increased to 84, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, has said.

"There are already eight dead in Dnipro. Condolences to the relatives... 84 people were injured. 62 are hospitalized. Seven of them are in serious condition," he wrote in a telegram on Tuesday.

According to him, the number of injured in Samar (outside of Dnipro) has also increased.

"According to the information at the moment, there are 11 of them. Eight are hospitalized, half are in serious condition," Lysak added.