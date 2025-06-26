Death toll of Russian missile strike on Dnipro, Samar on June 24 increases to 22

The number of victims of the Russian missile strikes on Dnipro and the city of Samar on June 24 has increased to 22 people, the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported.

"Unfortunately, the number of killed in the missile strikes on Dnipro has increased. There are 20 of them now. Including the deaths in the city of Samar, 22," Lysak wrote on Telegram on Thursday morning.