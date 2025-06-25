Death toll from enemy attack on Dnipro increases to 18

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089981179124

The number of victims of the Russian attack on the Dnipro on Tuesday has increased to 18, the head of Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"Today, Dnipro is in mourning, which lost 18 residents due to the enemy attack. And Samar, where the aggressor killed two people. Entire Dnipropetrovsk region is in mourning. This is a pain that resonates in every heart. That never goes away... A bright memory to the victims of Russian murderers. My sincere condolences to the relatives of the deceased," Lysak wrote.

According to him, almost 300 people were injured in the attack in the region. Mourning has been declared in Dnipro and Samar.