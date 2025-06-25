Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian missile attack on Dnipro

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) team is providing assistance to victims of the Russian missile attack on Dnipro.

"Dnipr.o.. The team of the Dnipropetrovsk regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society has deployed an aid point, where victims are provided with first aid and first psychological assistance if necessary," the URCS reported on Facebook on Tuesday.

People can also receive humanitarian aid in the form of food packages and drinking water. Townspeople whose homes have been damaged can receive film and tarpaulin to temporarily cover windows.

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing.

As reported, 17 people were killed and over 270 injured in Dnipro due to Russian missile shelling, including 27 children.