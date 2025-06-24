Death toll in Dnipro rises to 15, 174 injured – regional administration

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089981179124

In Dnipro, the death toll as a result of shelling by Russians has increased to 15, another 174 people were injured, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said.

"The death toll in Dnipro has increased to 15. Unfortunately... 174 people were injured. Almost 100 of them remain in hospitals. Doctors are providing all the necessary medical care," he said in Telegram on Tuesday.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov announced a day of mourning on June 25.