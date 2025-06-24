Enemy attacks Dnipro, series of explosions heard – authorities

Russian occupation troops struck the city of Dnipro, a series of explosions were heard, the head of Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported.

"The enemy attacked Dnipro. A series of explosions were heard," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

Information about the consequences is being clarified.

"The air alert continues. Be in a safe place until the end," he added.

According to Telegram channels, the enemy used at least four Iskander-M from Taganrog on the city of Dnipro.