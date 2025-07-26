Authorities: 21-year-old victim of nighttime mass attack dies in Dnipro hospital

Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA/

Death toll as a result of the enemy shelling of Dnipro has increased to three, a 21-year-old victim died in the hospital, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak said.

"A 21-year-old victim died in a nighttime mass attack in a Dnipro hospital... According to updated data, two people were injured in the regional center. Men aged 46 and 33 are in the hospital. Their condition is assessed by doctors as average," Lysak said in Telegram channel.

In total, three people died and six were injured in Dnipro and the region.

There is also damage in Kamianske. High-rise buildings and an educational institution were damaged there. In total, at least 200 windows were broken. Public utilities and humanitarian organizations are working on site.

Earlier, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk said that two people were killed and five injured as a result of Russian attacks on Dnipro and the region on Saturday night in Telegram.

"A difficult night for Dnipro and the region. The enemy massively attacked with missiles and drones. A man was killed in Dnipro and a woman was injured. A high-rise building, cars, and enterprises were damaged. A person was also killed and four people were injured in Dnipro region. There were fires. A shopping center and an enterprise were damaged," Lukashuk said.

According to the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, a fire broke out in Kamiansky district as a result of Russian attacks. Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities were also attacked by the enemy. A fire broke out in Pokrovska due to a strike by KAB guided bombs.