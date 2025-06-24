Russia incapable of producing ballistic missiles without components from other countries - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported 11 deaths and 160 injuries as a result of strikes by Russian occupiers on the Dnipropetrovsk region.

"The clearance of the rubble is ongoing, so the number of deaths may, unfortunately, increase. My condolences to all relatives and friends," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to him, the strikes damaged houses, schools and a passenger train with 500 passengers.

"Five carriages were destroyed. No casualties. All the wounded were provided with assistance," the president said.

Zelenskyy noted that the Russian Federation cannot independently produce ballistic missiles, and therefore it is important to strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation and limit its cooperation schemes with accomplices.

"Russia is not capable of producing ballistic missiles without components from other countries. Russia is not capable of producing hundreds of other types of weapons without components, equipment and expertise that this crazy regime in Moscow does not possess. That is why it is important to limit as much as possible the schemes that unite Russia with its accomplices. Sanctions against Russia must also be significantly strengthened," the president added.

According to Zelenskyy, Russia continues the war because of its contempt for life and attempts to cleanse the Ukrainian land of people.

"Being with Ukraine means protecting life. I am grateful to everyone who helps. Just now, these days, we are doing everything to provide more support for our people, for our state," he added.

As reported, the number of people killed in the Dnipro as a result of a hostile missile attack has increased to nine. Some 153 people were injured, 12 people are in serious condition. Medical assistance was provided to 18 children, the youngest patient was only six months old.

Two deaths and nine injuries were reported in the city of Samar, Dnipropetrovsk region.