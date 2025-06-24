Number of injured in Dnipro increases to 153 people, 12 in serious condition – Regional military administration

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089981179124

The number of victims of the missile attack on the city of Dnipro has increased to 153 people, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional dual administration Serhiy Lysak reported.

"The number of victims of the enemy attack on the regional center has increased. At the moment there are 153 of them. Among those who remain in hospitals, 12 people are in serious condition," he wrote in a telegram on Tuesday.

"Medical assistance has already been provided to 18 children. The youngest patient is only six months old," he added.

As earlier reported, nine people in Dnipro died in the attack on Tuesday. Two more were killed in Samar, a city north of Dnipro.