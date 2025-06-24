Death toll in Dnipro increases to seven, with nearly 70 injured – authorities

The number of dead in Dnipro as a result of an enemy missile attack has increased to seven, injured to 70, head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak reported.

"In Dnipro, the number of dead of the Russian attack has increased to seven. About 70 injured. Among them are ten children. Five wounded are in a serious condition. Doctors are doing everything possible," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.