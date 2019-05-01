Facts

14:41 01.05.2019

Groysman: Our goal is to bring State Border Service standards in line with NATO standards

Groysman: Our goal is to bring State Border Service standards in line with NATO standards

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has congratulated Ukrainian border guards on their professional holiday, noting the importance of the role of the border agency amidst a hybrid war.

"During enemy aggression against our state, the role of the border service increases significantly. The society expects coordinated actions from border guards to protect the state border in the context of hybrid warfare and challenges," according to the congratulatory message from the head of government, posted on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Groysman stressed that the government is making every effort so that "the state border become an irresistible European rampart for the enemy - reliably protected and technically equipped."

He also noted that at this stage, the border service is being modernized, new modern methods of activity are being introduced, and material and technical equipment is being improved.

"Our strategic goal is to bring the standards of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine in line with NATO standards. In this process, we rely on the professionalism of service specialists, who, I am sure, are capable of performing tasks of high complexity," the prime minister concluded.

