18:45 21.07.2025

NATO Secretary General at Ramstein: We continue to cooperate on purchasing American weapons for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has announced that the issue of purchasing American military equipment for Ukraine was discussed at the 29th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format) on Monday.

“Good to connect with Defence Ministers in the Ukraine Defence Contact Group today. We continue to work closely to ensure Ukraine has the support they need - including through the new initiative that enables Allies new access to purchase US equipment for Ukraine via NATO,” Rutte said on X following the meeting.

