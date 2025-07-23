Interfax-Ukraine
11:47 23.07.2025

Ukraine and Israel agreed to launch a separate dialogue on the Iranian threat – Sybiha

Ukraine and Israel agreed to launch a separate dialogue on the Iranian threat – Sybiha
Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar have agreed to launch a separate dialogue on the Iranian threat against the backdrop of common threats.

Sybiha said this at a joint press conference with Saar in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"Today, our countries are facing common security challenges. Iran and Russia pose an existential threat not only to our countries, but also to global security," Sybiha said.

He stressed that Iran continues to destabilize the region and is trying to develop its nuclear program. The Foreign Minister stressed that Moscow, Iran, and the Russian Federation "have united in a single alliance of criminal regimes that support each other and threaten the entire free world."

"Against these threats, we agreed to intensify bilateral cooperation. And today we decided to launch a separate dialogue on the Iranian threat. We agreed on this with the minister," Sybiha noted.

