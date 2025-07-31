Ukraine's NATO accession fundamental security issue for Poland - Polish Sejm Foreign Affairs Committee chair

Photo: Fot. PAP/Vladyslav Musiienko

The Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Sejm of Poland and the Chairman of the Council for Cooperation with Ukraine, Pawel Kowal, during his visit to Kyiv, reiterated assurances of unwavering support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic path.

In an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, he stated that Poland supports Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO.

When asked about NATO, Kowal replied that Ukraine's membership in the Alliance is "a fundamental security issue for Poland."

"Ukraine has a huge army, trained, including by NATO, armed, and interoperable with NATO. That is, in a certain sense, Ukraine is already in NATO. It seems to me that this cannot be a situation where, after the war, the Ukrainian army or Ukrainian veterans will hear that their country remains outside NATO," he said.