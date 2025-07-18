Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:19 18.07.2025

Unmanned Systems Forces Commander Brovdi: NATO security doctrines require revision

2 min read
Unmanned Systems Forces Commander Brovdi: NATO security doctrines require revision

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Robert Brovdi (call sign Magyar) took part in the Landeuro international conference in Wiesbaden, Germany, dedicated to land forces in Europe, at which he stated the need for an urgent revision of the national security doctrines of NATO countries, the AFU said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

"I do not know which of the NATO member countries is capable of defending a specific city of its own, receiving 200-300 Shaheed UAVs seven days a week. Therefore, your national security requires an urgent revision," Brovdi said.

The Unmanned Systems Forces commander said Ukraine's experience in waging war using drone technology will be invaluable to all its allies. According to him, the common interest of Ukraine and its partners is to continue the fight against the aggressor, and Ukraine is ready to share its experience with those countries that support it, the commander said.

He said the 12 units of the Unmanned Systems Forces Group, which make up 2% of the number of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, are currently responsible for the destruction of every third enemy target. "We do not see any end to the war – neither tomorrow, nor, probably this year. We are pragmatically calculating our future and see the greatest threats that will affect, if this war does not end, a large number of countries that will be involved in it in the future," Brovdi said.

Tags: #brovdi_madyar #doctrine #nato

MORE ABOUT

19:24 18.07.2025
NATO countries to employ full range of capabilities to counter cyber threats from Russia – Rutte

NATO countries to employ full range of capabilities to counter cyber threats from Russia – Rutte

20:44 16.07.2025
Syrsky holds his first phone talk with new NATO Commander in Europe Grynkewich

Syrsky holds his first phone talk with new NATO Commander in Europe Grynkewich

10:47 15.07.2025
NATO, G7 reps support Defense City concept

NATO, G7 reps support Defense City concept

20:12 14.07.2025
NATO Secretary General on US deal: Ukraine to receive massive number of military equipment

NATO Secretary General on US deal: Ukraine to receive massive number of military equipment

10:14 11.07.2025
Rutte calls for providing Ukraine with more ammunition and air defense systems

Rutte calls for providing Ukraine with more ammunition and air defense systems

16:31 09.07.2025
Rutte discusses implementation of NATO summit decisions with German Defense Minister

Rutte discusses implementation of NATO summit decisions with German Defense Minister

19:56 03.07.2025
NATO should mobilize defense industry and invest in Ukrainian military-industrial complex – Yermak

NATO should mobilize defense industry and invest in Ukrainian military-industrial complex – Yermak

16:18 03.07.2025
Danish allies invest in our defense industry and in European security – Yermak

Danish allies invest in our defense industry and in European security – Yermak

12:19 25.06.2025
NATO plans to invest in Ukraine's military industry – Rutte

NATO plans to invest in Ukraine's military industry – Rutte

20:35 23.06.2025
Rutte on strengthening air defense: Working hard with allies to deliver everything we can to Ukraine

Rutte on strengthening air defense: Working hard with allies to deliver everything we can to Ukraine

HOT NEWS

AFU liberate village of Yalta in Donetsk region near administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk

Zelenskyy notes difficult situation on border of Sumy, Kharkiv regions; announces tangible response from occupiers

Syrsky: Enemy loses average of 1,251 servicemen daily

Next Ramstein meeting goes virtual July 21, NATO chief and Pentagon head to attend

Zelenskyy agrees with Macron on training Ukrainian pilots for Mirages

LATEST

Ministry of Veterans Affairs explains how veterans can purchase housing under eOselia program

Ukraine has unique experience in countering Russia's cyberattacks, will strengthen collective resilience of partners

Govt restricts supply of medicines to one distributor to prevent pharma market monopolization

UK imposes sanctions on three units of Russia's GRU, 18 of their agents

AFU liberate village of Yalta in Donetsk region near administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk

Zelenskyy notes difficult situation on border of Sumy, Kharkiv regions; announces tangible response from occupiers

Erdogan insists on continuation of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul as soon as convenient dates determined

Syrsky: Enemy loses average of 1,251 servicemen daily

Shmyhal meets with Syrsky, Hnatov: Preparing new deliveries of weapons for our defenders

Defense Minister Shmyhal holds first meeting with deputies

AD
AD