Unmanned Systems Forces Commander Brovdi: NATO security doctrines require revision

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Robert Brovdi (call sign Magyar) took part in the Landeuro international conference in Wiesbaden, Germany, dedicated to land forces in Europe, at which he stated the need for an urgent revision of the national security doctrines of NATO countries, the AFU said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

"I do not know which of the NATO member countries is capable of defending a specific city of its own, receiving 200-300 Shaheed UAVs seven days a week. Therefore, your national security requires an urgent revision," Brovdi said.

The Unmanned Systems Forces commander said Ukraine's experience in waging war using drone technology will be invaluable to all its allies. According to him, the common interest of Ukraine and its partners is to continue the fight against the aggressor, and Ukraine is ready to share its experience with those countries that support it, the commander said.

He said the 12 units of the Unmanned Systems Forces Group, which make up 2% of the number of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, are currently responsible for the destruction of every third enemy target. "We do not see any end to the war – neither tomorrow, nor, probably this year. We are pragmatically calculating our future and see the greatest threats that will affect, if this war does not end, a large number of countries that will be involved in it in the future," Brovdi said.