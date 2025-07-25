Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:53 25.07.2025

Since war start, IAEA supplies Ukraine with nuclear safety equipment, devices worth over EUR 19 mln

2 min read
Photo: https://www.iaea.org/

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the IAEA has coordinated assistance to Ukraine in the form of supplies of a wide range of technical equipment, medical devices and other items vital to the country's nuclear safety, worth more than EUR 19 million, the agency's website reported, citing Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi on July 24.

“Thanks to the generous support of many of our Member States and the European Union, we have now carried out shipments with a total value of more than 19 million euros, each one helping to enhance different aspects of nuclear safety and security,” he said.

Several other deliveries have taken place in recent weeks, supported by Belgium, the EU and Japan, for example, the regional state laboratory in Mykolaiv province – badly affected by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in mid-2023 – received a real-time PCR cycler (Polymerase Chain Reaction, a nuclear-derived technique) for fast and accurate analysis to help it fight the spread of disease as a result of the flooding.

The medical unit of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant received an ultrasound system; and a subsidiary of national nuclear operator Energoatom received a cryostat system ensuring continuity of services affected by power cuts and liquid nitrogen supply challenges.

In addition, the IAEA this week provided Ukraine with a truck for transporting radioactive materials. In particular, the state-owned enterprise USIE Izotop, which handles radioactive materials for medical, industrial and other purposes, received a truck co-financed by the EU and Sweden.

According to Grossi, this is the 150th delivery of equipment to support Ukraine's nuclear security during the war.

