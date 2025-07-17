Merz on supply of additional Patriot systems to Ukraine: It’s not matter of hours, but of days and weeks

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/MerzCDU

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that the transfer of Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv could take several weeks, Bloomberg reports.

"Our defense ministers are discussing the details of how we can organize the delivery of Patriots to Ukraine in a short period of time," Merz said on Thursday.

"They also need to be transported and installed. It is not a matter of hours, but days and weeks," the agency quoted Merz as saying.

He made the corresponding statement after talks in London with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who for his part indicated that London is working with allies to "provide Ukraine with more opportunities."

Earlier, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexus Grinkewych said that the United States is working closely with Germany on the issue of transferring Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump announced on July 11 that US NATO allies would purchase weapons from Washington that could then be transferred to Ukraine. Official consent to purchase weapons from the USA has so far been given by Berlin and Copenhagen.