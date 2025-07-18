Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:24 18.07.2025

NATO countries to employ full range of capabilities to counter cyber threats from Russia – Rutte

1 min read
NATO countries will use all possible forces and means to deter, protect and counter cyber threats from Russia, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said.

"NATO Allies strongly condemn Russia's malicious cyber activities and will employ the full range of capabilities to deter, defend and counter the full spectrum of cyber threats," he said on the X social network on Friday.

As reported, the United Kingdom on July 18 imposed sanctions against 18 individuals involved in "malicious cyber activities." The government statement notes that the entities and individuals targeted are "responsible for a sustained campaign of malicious activity in cyberspace over many years, including in the UK." According to the government, those on the sanctions list are linked to Russian intelligence services.

In addition, London has added the African Initiative news agency, three members of its management, and three Intelligence Agency's units to the sanctions lists.

Tags: #cyber #nato #rf #threat

