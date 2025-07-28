Trump: New deadline for Russia on Ukrainian settlement to be 10-12 days

The new deadline for reaching an agreement between Russia and Ukraine will not exceed 10-12 days instead of the previously planned 50 days, U.S. President Donald Trump has said.

"I'm going to make a new deadline of about 10 or 12 days from today. There's no reason in waiting," he said on Monday at a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland.

Trump claimed that he thought that he had previously managed to agree on at least a ceasefire, but the situation turned out to be different.

The president said he had previously proposed a deadline of 50 days to settle the situation in Ukraine, after which, in the absence of progress, new tariffs would be imposed on Russia. "I want to be noble, but we just don't see any progress," Trump said.

On July 14, the U.S. President announced plans to impose "tough measures" against Moscow in the absence of an agreement to resolve the situation in Ukraine in 50 days. "We are very unhappy, I am, with Russia. We are going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don't have a deal in 50 days," Trump said at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev commented on Trump's statement on reducing the deadline for Russia with a kind of threat, warning him to "go down the road" of the 46th U.S. President Joseph Biden.

"Trump's playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10… He should remember 2 things: 1. Russia isn't Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road!" Medvedev said on the X social network on Monday.