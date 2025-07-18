Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:20 18.07.2025

Macron in talk with Zelenskyy: France is and will remain close to Ukraine


Photo: https://www.facebook.com/EmmanuelMacron

In times of trial and in times of hope, France is and will remain close to Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"More than ever, it is necessary to remember that the security, freedom and future of Europe are closely linked to the fate of Ukraine. That is why we, together with our partners, continue to support the Ukrainian people," Macron wrote on X.

He recalled that the partners reaffirmed this determination last Thursday at the summit of the Coalition of the Willing, which brought together 30 heads of state and government, as well as, for the first time, representatives from America.

"Together, we are increasing pressure on Russia to ensure an unconditional ceasefire and the start of negotiations for a strong and lasting peace. In this regard, I welcome the adoption by the EU this morning of a new package of unprecedented sanctions against Russia," Macron added. He stressed that "Russian attacks must immediately stop."

