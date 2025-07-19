Australia supplies Ukraine with M1A1 Abrams tanks within $160 mln aid package

The Australian government announced on Saturday the supply of M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine as part of a military aid package worth approximately $160 million, aimed at strengthening the country's defense capabilities in the context of the ongoing war with Russia, Reuters reports.

"Ukraine has taken possession of most of the 49 tanks given by Australia, and the rest will be delivered in coming months, said Defense Minister Richard Marles," the report reads.

“The M1A1 Abrams tanks will make a significant contribution to Ukraine’s ongoing fight against Russia’s illegal and immoral invasion," Marles said.