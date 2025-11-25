Zelenskyy updates Merz on new steps toward ending war

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz.

"Shared fresh details of our work on steps to end the war. We are coordinating so that all our partners are informed," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The President also noted that the Ukrainian side continues to communicate with the American side.

"We discussed how the situation has developed and coordinated our next steps. We also briefly mentioned the agenda for today's Coalition of the Willing meeting, which Germany will co-chair," Zelenskyy reported following the conversation with Merz.