Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects continued cooperation with Great Britain

Photo: ua.depositphotos.com

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with British Defense Minister John Healey in Kyiv.

"We are starting a new page in our relations after a 100-year agreement. And I think that the latest decision in London on the joint production of drones is a very strong decision. Thank you for this cooperation. We look forward to continuing these steps," Zelenskyy said during the meeting.

The President also noted that the decision on air defense is extremely important, and he would like to discuss this during a conversation with the minister after the Russian night attack.

"I think you know all the details of this brutal attack during all these negotiations, all these future peace talks, all these conversations and decisions on security guarantees and meetings not only with the Europeans, but also with the American delegation in Europe," Zelenskyy added.

He noted that during this time, Russia is attacking Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure a lot, "so the decision on how to strengthen our defense is very important."